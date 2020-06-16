Darrel and Janice (Bahlmann) Buchholz were married June 21, 1970, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.
An Open House has been rescheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post located at 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Their family is daughter Angela (Dale) Milligan of Charles City; son, Jason (Lisa) Buchholz of Minnestrista, Minnesota. Granddaughter Mikayla Milligan (fiancé Tyler Hyde) of Dubuque, and grandson Derek Miligan (friend Cora Crooks) of Cedar Rapids. They also have two great grandsons, Dawson and Axel.
No gifts please, your well wishes will be appreciated.