Jerry and Kathy (Brase) Calease were united in marriage April 30, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church, Western Douglas.
The couple continues to farm side-by-side in Bremer County. Their children are: Chastity and Eric Mueller, of Tripoli, Alicia Calease and Jared and Shelly Calease, all of Waverly, and Jon and Stephanie Calease, of Webster City. Jerry and Kathy also have nine grandchildren.
The family will celebrate Jerry and Kathy’s 50th anniversary with a dinner and cake after church and with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 1826 130th St., Waverly, IA 50677.