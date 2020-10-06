Please join us, the children of Richard and JoAnn Carey, as we honor our parents with a card shower on their 55th wedding anniversary Friday, Oct. 9.
They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein in 1965. Their family includes children: Christie (Mike) McGuire, of Clear Lake, Jeff (Kim) Carey, of Waukee, Teresa (Chris) Gergen, of Janesville, Janel (Tony) Thompson, of Cedar Falls, DeAnn Davis, of Waverly, and Jason Carey, of Shell Rock. The couple has 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
They have many family and friends who aren’t nearby, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a fond memory or simply express your good wishes. Please send cards to 33636 290th St., Shell Rock, IA 50670.