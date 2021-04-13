Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gary and Nylene Geerts

Gary and Nylene Geerts will mark their 50th anniversary this week.

 Courtesy photo

Gary and Nylene (Ingersoll) Geerts are celebrating their 50th anniversary with their family and a card shower.

Their address is 109 Doe Lane, Denver, IA 50622.

