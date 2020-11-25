Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pruin wedding

Linda Cuvelier and Harlan Pruin were married Dec. 4, 1960. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.

Harlan Pruin and Linda Cuvelier were married Dec. 4, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Janesville.

The high school sweethearts met at a dance in the Shell Rock Boyd Building. Harlan and Linda still enjoy gliding in one another’s arms.

They are celebrated by their three daughters: Patty (Kevin) Hummel, Sheryl (Ron) Pruin, and Ronda (Todd) Niehaus. They have six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and twin great-granddaughters on the way.

Please remember Harlan and Linda with a card and warmest wishes at 31738 190th St., Clarksville, IA 50619.

