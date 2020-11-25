Harlan Pruin and Linda Cuvelier were married Dec. 4, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Janesville.
The high school sweethearts met at a dance in the Shell Rock Boyd Building. Harlan and Linda still enjoy gliding in one another’s arms.
They are celebrated by their three daughters: Patty (Kevin) Hummel, Sheryl (Ron) Pruin, and Ronda (Todd) Niehaus. They have six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and twin great-granddaughters on the way.
Please remember Harlan and Linda with a card and warmest wishes at 31738 190th St., Clarksville, IA 50619.