Mr. and Mrs. Harn are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Due to COVID-19, a family gathering will be designated at a later date.
Tim Horn married Kathy Voshell on Dec. 12, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mr. Harn retired from Spahn and Rose Lumber and as a truck driver for The Des Moines Register. Mrs. Harn retired after 28 years as a LPN from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Their family includes four children: Tim Jr. (Amy), of Byron, Illinois, Tom (Tara) Harn, of Waverly, Jeff (Jodi) Harn, of Waverly, and Scott Harn ,of Waverly; and seven grandchildren Amanda, Brittany, Connor, Abi, Ashli, Addison and Emilie.
Cards can be sent to: 905 Fifth St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.