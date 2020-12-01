Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mr. and Mrs. Harn are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Due to COVID-19, a family gathering will be designated at a later date.

Tim Horn married Kathy Voshell on Dec. 12, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mr. Harn retired from Spahn and Rose Lumber and as a truck driver for The Des Moines Register. Mrs. Harn retired after 28 years as a LPN from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Their family includes four children: Tim Jr. (Amy), of Byron, Illinois, Tom (Tara) Harn, of Waverly, Jeff (Jodi) Harn, of Waverly, and Scott Harn ,of Waverly; and seven grandchildren Amanda, Brittany, Connor, Abi, Ashli, Addison and Emilie.

Cards can be sent to: 905 Fifth St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.

Updated to fix typographical errors. The couple's last name was originally run as Horn. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.

Trending Food Videos