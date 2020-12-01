Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mr. and Mrs. Horn are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Due to COVID-19, a family gathering will be designated at a later date.

Tim Horn married Kathy Voshell on Dec. 12, 1970, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mr. Horn retired from Spahn and Rose Lumber and as a truck driver for The Des Moines Register. Mrs. Horan retired after 28 years as a LPN from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Their family includes four children: Tim Jr. (Amy), of Byron, Illinois, Tom (Tara) Harn, of Waverly, Jeff (Jodi) Harn, of Waverly, and Scott Harn ,of Waverly; and seven grandchildren Amanda, Brittany, Connor, Abi, Ashli, Addison and Emilie.

Cards can be sent to: 905 Fifth St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.

Trending Food Videos