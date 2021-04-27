Clarence and Rosemary (Bolte) Huck of Waverly, were married May 7, 1961, at St John Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa.
Clarence is retired from Terex and Rosemary is retired from Waverly Health Center. They have one son Kymn (Sherri) Huck, of Kansas City, Missouri, and three daughters Dawn (Keith) Lewis, of Ottumwa, Gail (Eric) Hess, of Waverly, and Cheryl (Adam) Gardner, of Belmond. They have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Their family is hosting a card shower to honor their 60th anniversary. Cards can be sent to 110 Third Ave. SE, Waverly, IA 50677.