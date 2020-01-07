Harold and Patty Klossowsky, of Waverly, will celebrate their 25th Wedding Anniversary on Jan. 7, 2020, together at home.
Harold Klossowsky and Patty Gors were united in marriage at Waverly Open Bible Church (now Life Church) in Waverly, Jan. 7, 1995. Harold is retired from Terex in Waverly, and the U.S. Army active Reserve and National Guard. Patty is retired from teaching in two Christian schools, subbing in public schools, and supervising home schoolers.
Through Harold they have three daughters, Denise Bitler, of Albany, Illinois, Valerie Klossowsky (deceased), and Michele Klossowsky, of Lakewood, Colorado. There are two grandchildren, Paul Hardison (Staci) , Clinton, and Scott Hardison, of Albany, Illinois, six great-grandchildren, Brooklyn (Tristen), Balke, Brianna, and Payton Hardison, Devin Hurdle, and Isaac Applebee, and one great-great-grandchild, Lorelei Spooner.