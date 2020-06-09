Paul and Sandy Lawin of Waverly are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday June 13.
The couple met while attending Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska, both graduating with teaching certificates. Paul Lawin and Sandra Kudera were then married on June 13, 1970, in Hammond, Indiana.
They initially made their home in Lincoln, Nebraska, and they later moved to Urbandale. Paul and Sandy have been residents of Waverly since 1981, raising their children here.
Paul worked as an actuary for 25 years for CUNA Mutual Company in Waverly before retiring from the company. They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where Sandy has served as the church librarian for over 30 years.
In lieu of a gathering, the couple will be honored by a card shower for their Golden Anniversary hosted by their family, including Rebecca (Lawin) McCarley and her children Patrick, Justin, and Lucas, of Cedar Rapids Ami Lawin, of Long Lake, Minnesota, Peter Lawin, his wife Johanna Lee, and their son Teddy, of Waconia, Minnesota, and April (Bowman) Wirtz and her children Tommy and Lily, of Cedar Falls.