Jim and Shirley Miller, formerly of Shell Rock are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Oct. 15, 1960, at Unity Presbyterian Church in rural Clarksville. Their family invites friends and neighbors to join them in a “socially-distanced” walk-thru reception line and celebration at the Klubhaus parking lot in Eisenach Village located at 1100 Bach Drive, Waverly from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
In case of inclement weather, the event will switch to a drive-thru reception where you can still share your greetings and won’t even need to leave your car. Cards and well-wishes may also be sent to the Millers at: 1117 Bach Drive, Waverly, IA 50677.