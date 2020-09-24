Congratulations to Larry and Lupe Sands for recently celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Larry was introduced to Lupe Torres, while stationed at the Beeville Naval Air Station, in Texas. They were married at the First Mexican Baptist Church on Sept. 11, 1965, in Corpus Christi, Texas. They moved back to Plainfield and later moved to Waverly, where they currently reside.
Larry is retired from John Deere Engine Works, Waterloo, and Lupe is a home daycare legend in Waverly. They have three children, Lynette (Randy) Madsen, of Janesville, Jeanette (Greg) Westendorf, of Waverly, and Joe (Sue) Sands, of Waverly. They have 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.