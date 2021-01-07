Virgil and Margaret (Ganske) Schwake, Tripoli, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2021, with a card shower.
The couple was married Jan. 21, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sumner.
Their family includes children, Judy (James) Shimon, of Pocahontas, Iowa; Jane (Doug) Koele, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Jim (Karla) Schwake, of Sumner, Iowa; Karen (deceased) (Brent) Buls, of Sumner, Iowa, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at: 606 Second St. SE, Tripoli, IA 50676.