Virgil and Margaret Schwake

Virgil and Margaret Schwake will celebrate their 70th anniversary Jan. 21.

 Courtesy photo

Virgil and Margaret (Ganske) Schwake, Tripoli, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2021, with a card shower.

The couple was married Jan. 21, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sumner.

Their family includes children, Judy (James) Shimon, of Pocahontas, Iowa; Jane (Doug) Koele, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Jim (Karla) Schwake, of Sumner, Iowa; Karen (deceased) (Brent) Buls, of Sumner, Iowa, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at: 606 Second St. SE, Tripoli, IA 50676.

