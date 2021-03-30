Larry and Linda (Meyne) Schweer, of Tripoli, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Easter Sunday.
They were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, on April 4, 1971.
The couple were former dairy farmers and still continue to farm. They enjoy traveling to Oliver tractor shows, restoring Oliver tractors, and getting together with friends and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Feel free to send Golden Anniversary wishes by mail to: Larry and Linda Shweer, 2074 Midway Ave., Tripoli, IA 50676.