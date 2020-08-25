Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Stewarts

David and Judy Stewart will celebrate their 60th anniversary Aug. 27.

David and Judy (O’Brien) Stewart, of Waverly, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 27, 1960, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Algona.

Their family includes: Janine Stewart, of Dike, Douglas (Janeen) Stewart, of Waverly, Jennifer (Dennis) Deppe, of Waverly, eight granddaughters – Val (Brent) Bovy, Kristen (Dan) Schrock and Kelly (Nick) Jans; Michelle (Zach) Rubin, Shannon (Brad) Maas and Katie Stewart; and Julia and Jaden Deppe; and six great-grandchildren.

They would love to hear from friends by sending a card to 110 Maple Circle, Waverly, IA 50677, give them a call or leave a Facebook greeting.