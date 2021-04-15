Larry and Margaret (Homeister) Wildeboer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
There were married April 24, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa.
They have three children: Sarah (deceased), Carrie (Aaron) Tidemanson of Greene, Jill (Ryan) Bradley of Clinton Iowa.
They have five grandchildren: Mallory, Norah, Reagan, Kayden, and Caleb.
The family invites friends and relatives to celebrate their golden anniversary with a card shower. Cards and congratulations can be sent to: 418 N. Lori St., Shell Rock, IA 50670.