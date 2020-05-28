The family of Robert, “Bob” and Jolene, “Jo” (Mueller) Wyatt of Shell Rock joyfully request friends and family join them in a drive-through parade in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Wyatt home. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate the driver side of the vehicle with a sign of congratulations, wear ‘70s attire or replicate their iconic wedding picture.
Bob and Jo were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in rural Adair, on May 31, 1970, and raised their family in Iowa City., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Janesville, before settling down at their home place; “Harmony Farm” in Shell Rock. Their legacy includes four children; Kendra (Marc) Schlebusch, Charlene (Fritz) Sauer, Bethany (Eric) Pohl and Owen (Tracey) Wyatt; and seven grandchildren, Madelin and Easton Schlebusch, Paetra and Fulton Sauer, Hudson and Adeline Pohl, and Charlotte Wyatt. A second Wyatt grand-baby is on the way. Harold and Charlotte Wyatt and Evert and Martha Mueller are their beloved parents, deceased.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to 2486 Atlas Ave, Shell Rock, IA 50670.