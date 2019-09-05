September signals a change of season as the autumn colors begin to glow with the cooler days and Halloween right around the corner.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is hosting its Annual Trick or Treat night Tuesday, Oct. 29, for the community. The event continues to grow with approximately 500 children along with their families to the Bartels campus.
To make this night a success, Bartels is seeking the community’s support. As the annual events grows, so does the need for bags of candy, stickers, pencils, gift coupons or other small items for residents to hand out. Cash donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase additional candy. Donors will be recognized the night of the event.
Donations can be dropped off at Bartels reception desk at the Green Entrance or mailed to Bartels Marketing & Development office, 1922 5th Avenue NW, Waverly, IA 50677. Donations would be appreciated by Thursday, Oct. 24.
Each year, the residents look forward to handing out candy to area children and seeing all of their costumes. The interaction between the generations during the costume parade is priceless. This truly is an event which brings joy to all and Bartels is excited to continue the tradition.
Anyone with questions should contact the marketing and development coordinator, Angie Daniels, at (319) 352-2001, ext. 144 or adaniels@bartelscommunity.org.