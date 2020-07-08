Anthony “Tony” Allan Wentworth, 42, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence in Waverly.
Tony was born May 31, 1978, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Karen (Hauser). He was Dedicated to the Lord as an infant at Grace Baptist Church. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith United Methodist Church. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1997. Tony left for United States Marine Corp bootcamp at 29 Palms, California on Memorial Day in 1997 and served until his honorable discharge in 2003. Upon his return he worked for Bremwood, Classic Cleaners, Nestle and Modern Builders, all in Waverly.
Tony grew up going to Rendezvous alongside his family. Every weekend from Memorial Day into October he would take in the events and learn lifelong skills along the way. He happily passed along the tradition to his children. He also very much enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Tony is survived by daughter, Anastasia (Ani) Wentworth and son, Cameron (Cam) Wentworth, both at home in Waverly, his parents, Dennis and Karen Wentworth of Waverly, a sister, Michelle (Scott) Shoger and their children Grace and Mary Ella and paternal grandfather Richard “Dick” Wentworth of Waverly and paternal grandmother Donna (Tom) Osborne of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Raymond T. and Sue Hauser formerly of Powersville, Iowa.
Memorial Services with proper social distancing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. The family will greet friends an hour before the service at the church. Military Rites performed by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will follow the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.