MercyOne is offering one final opportunity for women to receive free mammograms in 2019, and appointments are still available.
The last Free Mammo Night at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram.
“We had tremendous success with our first two events, with many women getting a provider exam and consult in the same visit,” says Kelly Flaucher, Supervisor of Breast Care at MercyOne. “We want to make sure women don’t miss out on this last opportunity to get their screening without the cost barrier.”
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request. To schedule an appointment at the Cedar Falls Free Mammo Night, women may call (319) 292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
Partners financially supporting this event include MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.