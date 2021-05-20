Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Newspapers has announced the winners of its bingo contest for the month of April.

Winning $50 for having multiple bingos are Ann Henninger Trax, of Waverly, and Terri Meier, of Waverly.

Taking home $25 for single bingos are Sherry Tiedt, of Readlyn, Virgil Bruns, of Waverly, Shirley Vogt, of Tripoli, and Leland Timmerman, of Tripoli.

Waverly Newspapers thanks all of our readers for participating in this year’s bingo contests and invites everyone to take part in further contests throughout the year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos