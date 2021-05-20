Waverly Newspapers has announced the winners of its bingo contest for the month of April.
Winning $50 for having multiple bingos are Ann Henninger Trax, of Waverly, and Terri Meier, of Waverly.
Taking home $25 for single bingos are Sherry Tiedt, of Readlyn, Virgil Bruns, of Waverly, Shirley Vogt, of Tripoli, and Leland Timmerman, of Tripoli.
Waverly Newspapers thanks all of our readers for participating in this year’s bingo contests and invites everyone to take part in further contests throughout the year.