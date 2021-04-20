Waverly, Iowa, was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.
Waverly achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Waverly are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
If ever there was a time for trees, now is it. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time/or Trees initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022. With Tree City USA recognition, Waverly has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for Waverly residents now and in the future.
For more information on the program, visit: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. Additional information can be found at arborday.org.