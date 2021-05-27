Two years ago, Waverly-Shell Rock’s dream of playing for a Class 2A Iowa Youth Rugby Association state championship was shattered by Cedar Falls in the semifinals.
Last season was canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wait for redemption was long. The payoff was worth it.
W-SR swept its way through the 2A field and captured the state title May 14 in Des Moines.
The Go-Hawks beat Ankeny 24-17 at the Des Moines Rugby Club, then defeated Urbandale 24-10 in the semifinals and earned a 31-5 win over Southeast Polk at West Des Moines Valley High School.
Jack Kramer, who finished with a combined seven tries, was named state tournament MVP by the IAYRA and was named to the All-Iowa Elite team, as well as the All-State team.
Mikey Santoiemma finished the tournament with one try and seven conversions. McCrae Hagarty posted three tries, while Luke Walker and Jay McMillen had one try each.
Layne McDonald also was named to the All-State squad.
The W-SR girls inaugural season in Class 1A ended with a l fourth-place finish out of nine teams. W-SR beat Ankeny 15-5 and then lost 27-5 to Southeast Polk.