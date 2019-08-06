With the final outs recorded of the 2019 baseball and softball seasons, several area athletes found themselves as honorees on All-State teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA).
The lists were headlined by Denver’s Brock Farley and Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking, as the duo was named to their respective first-team All-State lists.
Farley was named a Class 2A first-team All-State first baseman. During his final season for the Cyclones, Farley mustered a team-high batting average with .539, including 32 runs, 48 hits, 12 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBIs. Farley was also a part of the Cyclone pitching rotation and threw 41 innings, walked 19, struck out 29 and finished with a 4.44 ERA. In the field, Farley earned a fielding percentage of .976 with 180 putouts.
Wedeking was a key part in the Indians’ Class 1A state runner-up finish at the state softball tournament. Also a member of the Class 1A, All-Tournament Team, Wedeking was the lone Indian on the All-State first-team list by the IGCA. This season, Wedeking was the top pitcher for Clarksville, as she put in 182 innings in the circle, allowed 63 hits, walked 23, struck out 271 and finished with an ERA of 0.31. In the batter’s box, Wedeking ended the season with an average of .407, while tallying 29 runs, 44 hits, eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 44 RBIs. Wedeking also had a team-best fielding percentage with a .975 and 17 putouts.
Also on the Class 1A softball All-State lists was Cheyenne Behrends, of Clarksville, on the second team. Behrends finished the year with the Indians’ top batting average of .438, with 51 runs, 53 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run and 23 RBIs. Behrends, Clarksville’s shortstop, finished with a fielding percentage of .906, along with 24 putouts.
Janesville senior Grace Hovenga joined Behrends on the Class 1A All-State second team. During her final season with the Wildcats, Hovenga had a batting percentage of .457, with 29 runs, 32 hits, four doubles, one triple and 31 RBIs. In the field, Hovenga finished with a .925 fielding percentage.
On the third Class 1A All-State team, Clarksville’s Ainsley Lovrien earned honors. This season, Lovrien was .400 at the plate, while recording 14 runs, 42 hits, 10 doubles, one homer and 32 RBIs. Lovrien also pitched for the Indians, ending the season with a 1-0 record in the circle, after pitching nine innings, walking none and striking out seven. Lovrien mastered a fielding percentage of .842.
Earning honorable mention honors for softball in Class 1A was Janesville’s Bailey Hoff and North Butler’s Kiya Johnson and Alex Mathers.
Hoff was the top pitcher for Janesville, as she pitched 139 innings, gave up 116 hits, finished with an ERA of 4.28, walked 125 and struck out 98. On offense, Hoff finished with a batting percentage of .471, while recording 29 runs, 21 hits, five doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs.
Johnson, an eighth grader for the Bearcats, led the team at the plate with an average of .462, along with 16 runs, 36 hits, six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 RBIs. Johnson was also a pitcher for the Bearcats, as she threw 97⅓ innings, allowed 76 hits, earned an ERA of 2.01, walked 42 and struck out 86. Her teammate, Mathers, finished with a .304 batting average and tallied four runs, 28 hits, five doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs. Mathers was also a North Butler hurler, and she pitched 78 innings, while giving up 57 hits, recording an ERA of 1.53, striking out 40 and walking four.
In Class 2A, Denver’s Marissa Stock was the lone area honoree on the second All-State team. The only senior on Denver’s 2019 squad, Stock ended her final season with the team’s top batting average of .551, as she recorded 24 runs, 49 hits, 18 doubles, four home runs and 25 RBIs. In the field, Stock mastered a fielding percentage of .922 with 63 putouts.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Molly McNally earned third-team All-State honors in Class 4A. One of two seniors on this year’s Go-Hawk softball team, McNally finished the year with the team’s top batting average of .453, with 30 runs, 39 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 16 RBIs. McNally played in centerfield for the Go-Hawks and earned a fielding percentage of .983 with 57 putouts and 58 chances.
Two Go-Hawks also earned Academic All-State honors, as Waverly-Shell Rock’s senior duo of McNally and Jacey Meier were recognized for their academic and athletic achievements by the IGCA.