Denny Meyer is a man of faith.
Born Methodist, the Minnesota native, an Iowa transplant since 1961, embraced Catholicism just three years ago.
Widowed in the 1980s, the father of four daughters befriended a “very dedicated” Catholic lady, called Betty, and so he followed her to St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly (then located in the original building behind the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home) where eventually the two got married on Oct. 1, 1988.
Three years ago, at the age of 76, Denny decided he was ready to convert to the Catholic faith.
At noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, Denny, a retired manager at the Shell Rock Telephone Company with 43 years on the job, stepped up in front of his fellow parishioners at Kohlmann Park and prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
This was Denny’s first leadership role in what is called the Public Square Rosary Crusade, a worldwide rally in which the faithful pray the Rosary.
The Waverly prayer was timed to coincide with similar events around the world.
Denny was joined by Jan Kreiner and Theresa Moerer, parishioners at St. Mary’s, and later in the program, three other members, Paula Stevenson, Tyler DeWall, and Leo Beschorner joined in to lead the prayer as well.
October is the month of the Rosary in the Catholic faith.
This year, on Oct.13, Catholics will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima and the miracle of the Sun. As the story goes, the Virgin Mary appeared to three children in Fatima, Portugal, urging them to make sacrifices to save sinners. Mary also asked the children to say the Rosary daily, emphasizing that the prayer was key to inner and world peace.
In Kohlmann Park on Saturday, a sign echoed the same idea, namely that when “human efforts fail to solve America’s key problems, we turn to God, through the Holy Mother, seeking His urgent help.”
This year, Denny says, there were 55 parishioners sitting in lawn chairs or standing around during the prayer, all wearing masks in observance of health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The weather was really bad last year,” Denny said. “This year, we had twice the numbers. We promoted it better, but maybe a lot more people decided to come because we have a lot more to pray about this year.”
Among the prayer intentions, a bulleted list of beliefs used by rally organizers all over the world, were some long-standing Catholic principles “to end abortion and pornography,” giving grace for the salvation of the dying and giving strength to the dispirited.
One passage addressed the current pandemic, asking that “our national leaders would seek to honor God’s Law and pray for the wisdom and knowledge necessary to save America from the pandemic, rioting, looting, and murder, as well as moral and societal collapse.”
A palette of changing fall colors and the peaceful flow of the Cedar River in the background added serenity the moment of this sunny October afternoon.
“If you feel it in your heart, if you feel the need to pray to the Lady, if you feel and believe that she will do everything that you ask for, you should do it,” Denny said. “I used to be nervous about it, but I am not nervous anymore. With age, we all mellow out. I pray for our health and with the coming elections, that everyone makes the right choice. I pray that they come up with something to help with the pandemic that has made it such a hardship for everybody.”