In many areas of Iowa, Sunday was the first day that churches could have their first in-person services in a month and a half following the onset of the novel coronavirus.
However, pastors in Bremer County decided to stick with the online worship scenario that has been in place since mid-March, when Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented restrictions on any gathering of 10 or more people. Last Monday, the governor announced a lifting of restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings statewide on Friday, referring to First Amendment protections on religion.
However, as Bremer County continues to be one of 22 counties with other restrictions on economic activity still in place at least through May 15, area pastors exercised caution and kept their services online.
The Rev. Arthur Bergren, pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, and the Rev. Corey Smith, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, told Waverly Newspapers by email that they continued their virtual services until further notice. Meanwhile, the Rev. Jon Ellingsworth, pastor at St. John Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Waverly, said it plans a May 17 reopening.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to several pastors with other denominations in Bremer County but received no reply by press time.
Bergren said the decisions at St. Paul’s are made with the advice of doctors.
“The physicians we have consulted share that the COVID-19 cases are climbing and we need more data points to understand when we can reassemble for worship and reopen our building,” Bergren said. “This is why the building is closed through the end of May. We will reevaluate in May our next steps. Safety is our first priority.”
Smith forwarded two letters from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Northeast Iowa Synod providing advice to its churches. He said that neither document is binding on any area Lutheran church.
“They both represent views of church leaders in the area and do have influence,” Smith said. “Our Council at Redeemer will be looking at them as a part of our decision-making process. We will not be worshiping together in person this week, and do not have plans in place for an imminent return.”
The Rev. Steve Ullestad, the synod bishop, said protestant churches do not follow a centralized authority, like the Catholic Church does. He was referring to a consolidated decree by the four Iowa dioceses to refrain from in-person services following Gov. Reynolds’ announcement.
“COVID-19 disease remains a real and present danger,” the bishops and archbishops of the Davenport, Dubuque, Des Moines and Sioux City dioceses said in a statement issued April 28. “The health and survival of the elderly and other vulnerable populations is still a grave concern. Many parishioners and priests fall within these groups.
“Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practice.”
Ullestad, with the ELCA, said he encouraged parishes in his organization to consider a four-fold standard to reopen their sanctuaries. That starts with a reduction in cases for 14 days, which echoes advice given by the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for states to begin their easing of restrictions.
“That is why I have been more than surprised that the governor relaxed the restrictions for worship,” Ullestad said. “I believe that this was a mistake. I encourage our congregations to follow the standards that have been established.
“I sincerely hope that our congregations do not open for face-to-face worship. They are serving our people in new and creative ways. Personally, I will not be attending public gatherings until such time that hospitals open their doors to visitors. Any other standards have too many political implications rather than health considerations.”
Ellingworth, at St. John, said that when in-person services start in two weeks, he still wishes that the at-risk and more vulnerable congregants stay home.
“We will continue to post videos of services, daily devotions, and Sunday Bible studies at least until we are all able to worship together once again,” Ellingworth said. “We will continue to evaluate new developments concerning COVID-19 and make adjustments as appropriate.”
He added that his church will make several adjustments to have a “hands-off” service. Those include having doors open, having all of the service information printed the bulletins, and no offering plates passed nor handshaking, and there will be staggered seating to continue social distancing.
Additionally, there will be hand sanitizer made available, and attendees would be encouraged to wear facial coverings. Ellingsworth also plans to not offer communion on the first service back open, but there are plans being drawn to make sure it can be celebrated in a safe manner.
“We are confident that we will be able to meet this unique challenge in a way that will be faithful to the Lord’s institution and our confession and safe for our congregants,” he said.
Bergren, at St. Paul’s, said his church will do a two-phase approach when services restart. The first phase will be similar to St. John’s, with no touching of any kind, no communion and no offering plates. There will also be continued use of hand cleaning stations.
“We are still drafting our plan on entering and seating in the sanctuary,” Bergren said. “The second phase will be the elimination of the first phase. This may not occur until a vaccination is available.”
Both Bergren and Ellingworth said their online services and other content offered during the pandemic’s early days have been well received. In fact, the St. Paul’s broadcasts have reached viewers in seven states outside of Iowa: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Alabama and Arkansas.
“Our community of faith feels connected in this time of pandemic,” Bergren said. “I am proud of our staff who have stepped up.”
Ellingworth said he, the St. John’s elders and council members have made regular calls to parishioners, and everyone seems to be doing well.
“Most have family nearby who are able to help, but the St. John congregation looks out for and helps each other,” Ellingworth said. “It is likely that some manner of video services will continue to be offered well past the end of this present crisis.”
He added that the governor was right to lift the restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings.
“I believe that the Governor respects and upholds our constitutional rights while at the same time appeals to personal responsibility, urging churches to be responsible and use proper distancing and sanitation protocols,” Ellingworth said. “St. John has chosen to wait to open until after the extended May 15 deadline. We are thankful to have that choice.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation day by day. If the situation declines in Bremer County we may choose to delay re-opening further.”