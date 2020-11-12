The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund will celebrate Community Foundation Week, Nov. 12-18.
This nationwide event recognizes the increasingly important role community foundations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund are affiliates of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA), which is confirmed in compliance with national standards for U.S. community foundations. CFNEIA was established in 1956 and serves a 20-county region with 23 affiliate community foundations led by over 350 local community volunteers. In 2019, CFNEIA and its affiliates granted over $5.7 million across the region. Since its inception, CFNEIA has granted over $100 million to organizations enriching the communities they serve.
CFNEIA provides administrative and fiduciary support to Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund, which are led by local volunteer committees that connect inspired people to the causes they care about, enrich communities through grantmaking to local nonprofits, and provide leadership for positive community change in Bremer County.
Community Foundation Week also coincides with National Philanthropy Day, Nov. 15, which signifies the importance of coming together for the common good.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. They also represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.
As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. This was most evident amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic where over $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis. CFNEIA and its affiliates have granted over $500,000 to nonprofits on the frontline of the pandemic.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
More information about the local Community Foundations can be found at bremerccf.org or readlyncf.org.