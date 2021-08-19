DES MOINES – Top dairy farms competed for honors in the Brown Swiss Dairy Cattle show judged Aug. 13 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Knapp Genetics of Epworth received Grand Champion Female honors, and Uluru Swiss Acres of Clermont showed the Reserve Grand Champion Female.
Lee-Anns Swiss L.L.C. of De Witt claimed the Champion Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder titles.
Also receiving placements in individual categories were Cedar Way Farm, of Waverly, and Lucy Ann Acres, of Sumner
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Additional results involving area dairy farms are below:
Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2020 — Feb. 28, 2021
1) Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, TRIANGLE ACRES FAMOUS JIVE, 12/15/2020, 840003225427752, 2) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Lucy Ann Dynamite Macaroni, 12/1/2020, 68211841, 3) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Win For Mistletoe, 12/18/2020, 68210803, 4) Keith Koopmann, Epworth, Fairdale Easton Glory, 12/24/2020, 000000068212594, 5) Wendy Kruse, Dyersville, Knapps Woody Bombshell, 12/2/2020, 000000068212488, 6) Goodman Dairy Farm, Rose Hill, Goodman J Jade B Stella, 12/3/2020, 68215084, 7) Goodman Dairy Farm, Rose Hill, Goodman Bank T Esmerelda, 12/21/2020, 68215088, 8) DeVore’s Dairy, Wilton, DEVORE PACMAN CHALLENGE, 1/28/2021, 68213638, 9) Goodman Dairy Farm, Rose Hill, Goodman Bank Olive, 12/2/2020, 68215083
Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2020
1) Lee-Ann’s Swiss LLC, Dewitt, Lee-Ann’s Vanta Sassy, 9/17/2020, 000000068212122, 2) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Cedar Way Shotgun Maisie, 10/11/2020, 68210783, 3) Uluru Swiss Acres, Clermont, La Rainbow BFLY Daylight ET, 9/6/2020, 840003207119333, 4) Frosted Beauty Swiss, Epworth, Kruses Carter Jive ETV, 9/3/2020, 68211836, 5) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa, Holtz-View Seaman Genius, 9/9/2020, 68211237, 6) Zumbach Swiss N Acres, Springville, Zumbach Shotgun Daisy Duke, 9/20/2020, 68211261, 7) Robert Hanson Family, La Porte City, Wapsie-Ana Rasta Sylvia, 11/3/2020, 00000068211615, 8) Lee-Ann’s Swiss LLC, Dewitt, Lee-Ann’s Chisel Ginger, 9/17/2020, 000000068212123, 9) Grace Guy, Newton, Cedar Way Austin Marisa, 10/18/2020, 000000068210787, 10) Eberling Dairy, Postville, KE TAHOE LARRY TAYLOR NP, 11/27/2020, 68211358, 11) DeVore’s Dairy, Wilton, DEVORE GENIUS DNIGHTMARE, 10/10/2020, 68211085, 12) Gabriel Jonas, Boone, Wapsi-Ana Ddevil Soar, 9/1/2020, 000000068211612, 13) Schumann Dairy, Garber, Duala Tequila Daiquiri, 9/12/2020, 840003230447998
Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020
1) Uluru Swiss Acres, Clermont, Express-SDM Dynamite Phoebe, 12/6/2019, 840003143702293, 2) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Onword Silver Valerie, 1/12/2020, 68204980, 3) Fick Swiss, Boyden, Fick Grace Gloria, 1/10/2020, 68206053, 4) Eberling Dairy, Postville, KE STRUDEL BAX STRAWBERRY, 12/3/2019, 840003145415837, 5) Grace Guy, Newton, Guys Genius BalladofRosalie, 12/25/2019, 840003139654434
Fall Yearling Heifer (not in milk) — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2019
1) Uluru Swiss Acres, Clermont, Top Acres Braidn Willow ETV, 9/19/2019, 68202359, 2) Adam Hansmann, Hull, Knapp Famous Good Times, 9/2/2019, 000000068204411, 3) Fick Swiss, Boyden, Fick Daisy Dixie, 10/6/2019, 68203009, 4) Robert Hanson Family, La Porte City, LaRainbow Sweet Virgo Twin, 9/28/2019, 840003207119310, 5) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Onword Kade Virtue, 10/15/2019, 68203884, 6) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Oak Forest Bush Florie, 9/6/2019, 68203852, 7) Robert Hanson Family, La Porte City, LaRainbow Sweet Shelley ET, 9/21/2019, 840003207119306, 8) Eberling Dairy, Postville, KE DANDELION MARDI DAISY, 9/1/2019, 840003145415837, 9) Diversified Farms, Centerville, DEVORE GENIUS SWEET PEPPER, 9/2/2019, 68202735
Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2019
1) Lee-Anns Swiss LLC, Dewitt, Lee Ann’s Woody Vortex, 3/2/2019, 000000068200951, 2) Adam Kruse, Holy Cross, Kruse LJ Woody Sharlet, 6/5/2019, 68200224, 3) Kishholm, Monona, 4) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, WF Nexus Chattin, 4/20/2019, 68201207, 5) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Braiden Matina, 3/2/2019, 68199506, 6) Lee-Ann’s Swiss LLC, Dewitt, Lee-Ann’s Hank Maria, 3/9/2019, 000000068200948, 7) Grace Guy, Newton, Viking Valley Silver Makylie, 6/17/2019, 000000068200237