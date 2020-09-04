In mid-July, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school districts must provide at least 50% in-person learning when classes began this fall.
However, her proclamation gave guidelines for when districts may apply for waivers to go fully online temporarily. Those include being in a county that has at least a 15% COVID-19 14-day positivity rate, and the absentee rate must be 10% or more, the latter the same as during flu season.
Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Bremer County has surpassed the first threshold. As of 10 a.m. Friday – the time most print media use for coronavirus reports – the county stood at 17.8% positivity over the previous 14 days.
However, area school districts are reporting that their absentee rates, for any reason, are still below the second criterium to apply for an online waiver.
The IDPH does not include individual district case reports on its site, citing confidentiality rules. But some districts are reporting their numbers proactively on social media. Also, the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, is partnering with Iowa COVID-19 Tracker, an independent site created by an Iowa State University data scientist, to indicate outbreaks.
Friday morning, Janesville Consolidated Schools officials posted on its Facebook page that there were only 26 students absent, just 5.4%. The breakdown was 14 due to family vacations, six for coronavirus-related reasons, but with no positive student or staff cases, two who were attending a funeral, one who was ill but not due to COVID-19, and three for unknown reasons.
Superintendent B.J. Meaney said the intent for the regular updates was to be as transparent as possible of what’s happening, while Bremer County is above the 15% level. Meanwhile, Black Hawk County, which the district also covers, is at 9.9%.
“We believe that is very important during this time of the unknown,” Meaney told Waverly Newspapers via email. “We certainly have not been perfect, but we are really trying.”
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 school tracker, which is seen at iowacovid19tracker.org/covid-19-in-our-schools, shows Denver has 19 students in quarantine, though it lists no positive cases among students or staff. No other area district is listed.
In a letter sent to district parents, which Iowa COVID-19 Tracker’s Sara Willette posted on her Flickr page, Superintendent Brad Laures said the district will give weekly updates of its case numbers. Further information on those cases would not be disclosed due to confidentiality rules.
“I want to thank our staff, parents and students for an outstanding beginning to the school year,” Laures wrote in the letter. “A tremendous amount of preparation has occurred and continues to occur behind the scenes.
“Our staff is working diligently to work through ever changing situations. We appreciate parents who have been patient and understanding of the changes happening. Our kids have been amazing.”
Laures did not respond to a request for comment by Waverly Newspapers by press time.
Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said the absentee rates in that district remain low as well, which he said is about normal for this time of the year. In a letter sent to parents, Klamfoth said district officials are aware of just one COVID-19 case at the school, and those who were in contact with that person have been informed.
Butler County, which contains the city of Shell Rock, as well as the entire Clarksville district, has just a 12% positivity rate. In the other surrounding counties, Fayette County, which is included for both Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg, has a rate of 4.8%; Buchanan County, which Wapsie serves, has just a 2.8% rate; Chickasaw, served by Sumner-Fred, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield, is at 10%, and Floyd, which includes N-P, is at 4.1%. Black Hawk County also contains parts of the W-SR, Denver and Wapsie districts.
Klamfoth said there haven’t been concerns expressed by parents and students so far.
“It would seem that people are coping as well as could be expected,” Klamfoth said. “I have heard from several parents that they and their children are extremely grateful and happy to be back in school.”
Meaney, at Janesville, said everyone there has coped the first two weeks of the school year under the pandemic well so far.
“They have handled the new restrictions, masks, lack of movement, and all of the changes really well,” he said. “Of course, our situation has been helped by the fact that we have not yet had a student or staff test positive. The real challenge will begin when that happens.”
Klamfoth added there are concerns later this fall and into the winter there could be students and staff who could test positive for the coronavirus. That may lead to the district’s ability to provide services to students if a large number of faculty and staff are infected.
“I think about what would happen with a large number of any one employee group having to be out – teachers, bus drivers, food service, and other support staff,” Klamfoth said. “We have been told that school has to happen with students present, but what will we do if/when we don’t have enough adults to teach, transport students, prepare meals, or provide any number of other essential services? Those are things that I think about often.”
Meaney agreed about the virus entering Janesville Consolidated Schools.
“Our biggest fear is staff and students getting sick. Very simple,” he said. “The ripple effects to positive cases spread wide.”