Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of reports of how area city governments are handling being able to hold meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, this time focusing on governments outside of Waverly.
When the novel coronavirus started to infect residents of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered different businesses to shut down to stop or slow its spread.
In a proclamation issued March 20, she allowed governmental entities across the state to hold its meetings and hearings via electronic means, as most public buildings were also closed off to the public. The Waverly City Council had held its meetings via Zoom, while other cities in the Waverly Newspapers coverage area also held remote meetings in similar fashion.
However, in responses to a four-question survey of officials in the communities surrounding Waverly, they all miss having in-person meetings.
Waverly Newspapers issued the questionnaire to mayors of Shell Rock, Denver, Readlyn, Tripoli, Sumner and Plainfield. We received responses from Tripoli Mayor Brendt Bernard, Plainfield Mayor Tom Giese and Shell Rock City Councilwoman Robyn Holden.
Below is how they responded:
Waverly Newspapers: Do you miss meeting with your colleagues in the chambers?
Bernard: I as mayor, miss seeing council live, but it doesn’t affect our discussion or decision making. We do not have citizens or public comments like we did have... but city governance continues.
Giese: Yes, I do miss meeting with the city council/employees in the council chambers for our monthly meetings.
Holden: The forced separation has made me realize how much I miss the interaction between my follow city personnel and the community. There’s been no dropping by to say hi and see what’s been going on.
WN: In a regular meeting, members of the public would often attend. In the new normal, you function in front of a computer screen. Does the absence of a visible audience impact the way to think or work?
Holden: We’re definitely working on a minimized schedule, only doing what is necessary to manage city issues. Without the face to face interaction, everything just seems a bit more impersonal. I’m actually surprised, though, at how effective our zoom meetings have been. Everyone that has needed to bring up something to the council meeting has been able to attend the meeting and discuss their issue.
Giese: The absence of a visible audience does not change the way we interact with each other during our meetings. We continue to stay very focussed on the agenda and the business of the city.
WN: What advantages do you see to online decision-making?
Giese: I don’t see any advantages or disadvantages in our decision making due to virtual meeting format.
At times, the IT issues/slight delays may force us to pause and ensure all council members and employees thoughts are heard. We accomplished this by asking for input from each person in a roll call fashion before moving to a vote.
Holden: I’m not sure that there are many advantages to an online meeting versus an in person meeting. Zoom meetings have given us another avenue to communicate with each other that we didn’t have before.
WN: What have you noticed about your adaptation to online work.
Holden: I think that’s not applicable to me.
Giese: Due to my line of work, I have been involved in webinar meetings for years, and many of my council members and employees were either used to or familiar with virtual/ webinar meetings. Adaptation has not been an issue.