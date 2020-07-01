CRESCO — The Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team continued its winning ways with a doubleheader sweep Tuesday against Crestwood, 11-9 and 16-6, with the nightcap going just six innings.
In the opener, Brodey Key, Carson Graven and Tyler Heine each drove in two runs apiece, with Key going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, and Heine hit 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three times, according to stats provided to Varsity Bound.
On the mound, Kaden Dewey took the victory with four innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on two hits, six walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts. Jeremy Chaplin added 2 1/3 innings of work with no runs on two hits, three walks and two K’s, and Heine had 2/3 of an inning with three hits, seven runs, six earned, four walks and a strikeout.
In Game 2, Chaplin drove in five runs while going 4-for-4, being a triple short of the cycle (two singles, a double and a home run) and scoring two runs himself. Ben Buseman brought home three teammates in his 3-for-4 night, Heine added two RBIs on a 2-for-3 effort, as did Payton Leonard, hitting 2-for-5 with a double.
Key earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits, three runs, one earned in three innings to go with a hit batter and a strikeout. Graven had two innings of relief with three runs, one earned, on one hit, two walks and two K’s. Carpenter added an inning of work, only allowing one base on balls while sitting down one Cadet batter.
The Go-Hawks’ next action is Thursday with a single game after a JV contest against South Winneshiek at Calmar, followed by a doubleheader against Decorah on Friday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
The pre-Independence Day twinbill will determine who will be in the driver’s seat for the Northeast Iowa Conference title in the COVID-19-shortened season. With the sweep at Crestwood, W-SR has an 8-0 conference record, while the Vikings split at home against Waukon on Tuesday, dropping the opener, 14-4, before coming back in the nightcap, 7-0, to sport a 7-1 mark in the NICL.
Denver 15, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 4
DENVER — The Denver baseball team used an eight-run second inning to overpower Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli, 15-4, in five innings Monday at Denver Athletic Complex.
Designated hitter Cale Neuendorf drove in three runs on the night, including a two-run double and a sacrifice fly as part of his 1-for-2 night. Luke Prendergast added two RBIs while hitting 1-for-3 with two runs scored, and Kaden Miller also drove in a pair while hitting 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.
Layne Fober took the win on the mound, going three innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and a walk. Colton Reiter had two innings in relief with a hit, an unearned run, a hit batter and three strikeouts.
S-F/Tripoli did not report their stats by press time on Varsity Bound.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5, Denver 0
DENVER — On Tuesday, Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fourth inning and held on to beat Denver, 5-0, at Denver Athletic Complex.
Denver’s statistics were not available at press time.
Wapsie Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 4
SUMNER — Wapsie Valley grabbed a 5-1 lead after three innings and then broke it open with a five-run sixth to take a 13-4 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli Tuesday at S-F High School.
Garrett Barnes drove in three runs as part of his 3-for-4 night with a run scored, while Tanner Blaylock, Jordan Rubner and Brady Denning each brought in two runs apiece. Blayde Bellis had two doubles in his 2-for-4 effort with an RBI and was plated twice, and Brody Stark scored three times as a courtesy runner for Blaylock.
On the mound, Blaylock allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings with three walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts in the victory. Benning threw 14 pitches while walking three batters and allowing two runs without retiring any Cougar batters, while Traeton Sauerbrei cleaned up the inning, only hitting one batter and giving up nothing else.
Statistics for the Cougars were not available on Varsity Bound.
SOFTBALL
Denver 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 4 (8)
DENVER — In a back-and-forth battle in the North Iowa Cedar League’s Western Division, it took extra innings to decide Monday’s softball game between host Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
The Cougars led 2-1 after three innings, before the Cyclones tied it in the fifth. Each team then scored twice in the seventh to send the game to bonus softball, where Denver plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to win, 5-4.
Emily Herbst hit a home run in the game as part of her 2-for-4, three-RBI effort. Bailey Nuss and Natalie Harberts also drove in a single tally each for the Cyclones. Meanwhile, the Cougars had RBI knocks by Tiffany Beyer, Abby Meyer and Grace Jones, with Meyer, Morgan Brandt and Chantelle Nuss hitting doubles.
Sydney Eggena earned the win in the circle, going all eight innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, four walks and two hit batters while striking out seven S-F/T batters. Kaylyn Hoth shouldered the loss, going 7 1/3 with four runs on six hits, a walk and two strikeouts. Chantelle Nuss only retired one Cyclone batter by a strikeout before walking one and allowing the winning run to score.
Denver 12, Don Bosco 3
DENVER — The Denver softball team dominated Don Bosco on Tuesday, 12-3, at Denver Athletic Complex.
Statistics were not immediately available on Varsity Bound.