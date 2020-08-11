BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 26: At 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Nicholas James Pasker, 30, of Dyersville, was westbound in a 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a fifth-wheel flatbed trailer when the right front tire blew out, causing the truck to leave the roadway to the right and enter the ditch. Soon afterwards, the truck hit a tree, causing the vehicle to be a total loss. Both he and passenger Brian Leander Pasker, 54, of Dyersville, indicated they had some possible injuries, but they were not taken to the hospital. There were no citations.
July 29: At 1:05 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of county roads V-21 and C-38. According to the accident report, Anna Marie Grey, 31, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. Based on the deputy’s observation of tire tracks, Grey lost control and entered the northwest ditch sideways and rolled onto its passenger’s side, causing it to be a total loss. The report stated that Grey was able to tell the dispatcher that she lost control on some gravel on the paved roadway, but an investigation showed no gravel. Grey was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control.
Aug. 2: At 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 240th Street. A 16-year-old male was driving westbound in a 2004 Dodge Dakota when a deer entered the roadway. According to the accident report, the driver attempted to avoid the deer but lost control, entered the south ditch and hit a telephone pole. The truck as a total loss, while the pole sustained approximately $2,000 in damage. The driver was cited for violation of a graduated license. There were no injuries.
Aug. 4: Deputies arrested Ryan Lee Hose, 23, of Cedar Falls, for two counts of animal neglect, one of which was a serious misdemeanor and one was without injury, a simple misdemeanor.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 31: At 10:22 a.m., deputies took a report of theft at the intersection of North First and East Traer streets in Greene. A 12-year-old juvenile was charged with theft and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Mishler, 21, of Clarksville, at the sheriff’s office following an investigation. Mishler was charged with stalking, a Class D felony.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Aug. 1: At 9:52 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 3 and W Avenue approximately 2 miles east-northeast of Oran. Ashlee L. Koch, 29, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on W Avenue and failed to obey a stop sign while crossing Highway 3. David Vossberg, 63, of Shell Rock, was driving eastbound a 2014 Ford Edge and struck the Nissan in its rear driver’s side. The Pathfinder wound up on the north side of Highway 3. Koch along with her passenger, Cierra Browning, 29, of Cedar Rapids, were both taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by ambulances, as was Sandra Vossberg, 61, of Shell Rock, a passenger in the Edge. Also injured were Melissa McInroy, 48, of Readlyn, and Sara Woodley, 59, of Shell Rock, both passengers in Vossberg’s vehicle, and they were transported to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center by ambulance. Assisting on scene were the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairbank and Oelwein ambulances, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Aug. 2: At 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a truck-bicycle accident on Shadow Avenue north of 240th Street near Charles City. Colby Elliott, 43, of Clarksville, was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 southbound on Shadow Avenue when he reportedly did not observe Ellen Bengtson, 28, of Charles City, riding a bicycle also southbound. Bengtson was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital North Iowa in Mason City for her injuries. The Iowa State Patrol continues its investigation. Also assisting on scene were the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
Aug. 4: At 7:42 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue approximately 3½ miles southeast of Fredericksburg. According to the accident report, Justin Pfister, 19, of Sumner, was northbound on Vanderbilt Avenue in a 1999 Ford truck, while Sean Slick, 32, of Sumner, was westbound on 300th Street in a 2006 Ford Freestar. The intersection is uncontrolled. Pfister failed to yield the right of way to Slick, and the two vehicles collided. Neither driver was wearing seat belts. Pfister along with a 2-year-old passenger in the van were taken to Community Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for their injuries. A 3-year-old passenger in the van was airlifted by AirCare to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. Both children were in child restraints. Slick, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. Also assisting at the scene were the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County and Fredericksburg ambulances, Chickasaw County Rescue and Area First Responders.