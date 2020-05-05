BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 26: At 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Viking Avenue/County Road V-56. Dawn Michelle Rodemaker, 53, of Osage, was driving a 2004 Yamaha V Star 650 motorcycle westbound when she tried to turn onto Viking Avenue. However, she lost control on the gravel, causing both rider and bike to fall onto the roadway. The motorcycle was not damaged, but Rodemaker complained of hip pain. She was taken to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for the injury. There were no citations.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jonathan Iehl, 29, of Cedar Falls, for OWI.
April 28: Deputies stopped Miranda Wolfe, 23, of Cedar Rapids, for a traffic violation. An investigation led to her arrest for driving while license revoked.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 25: At 1:45 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on Iowa Highway 57 for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Scott Thomas Junker, 28, of Aplington, for first-offense OWI. He was booked into the Butler County Jail and then released at 10:37 a.m.
• At 10:27 p.m., deputies came in contact with Matthew Daniel Nieman, 39, of Shell Rock, on Cherry Street in Shell Rock. An investigation led to Nieman’s arrest for consumption in public/intoxication. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
• At 10:57 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Fremount Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Candace Hovenga, 36, of Clarksville, for violation of a no-contact order.
• At 11:35 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Michael Mishler, 21, of Clarksville, for a violation of a protective order.