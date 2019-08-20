BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 6: Deputies took Lashun Smith Adams, 29, of Waterloo, into custody on a jail service warrant for 10 days.
• Deputies took Tony Grider, 57, of Waterloo, into custody on a trespassing warrant.
Aug. 7: Deputies took Leann Chrzanowski-Greene, 27, of Bayville, New Jersey, into custody on two Bremer County warrants for forgery, second-degree theft and identity theft. She was held at the Bremer County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
• Deputies took a report of a theft from the 2400 block of Reed Avenue.
Aug. 9: At 6:39 p.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident at the construction zone in the 1000 block of Iowa Highway 3 eastbound. Blaine Richard Dannen, 29, of Ellsworth, was driving a 2014 Kenworth 900 tractor-trailer and came upon the construction zone, where Michele William Roth, 55, of Waterloo, driving a 1991 Ford F-150, and Saumel James Shaffer, 34, of Shell Rock, driving a 2014 Toyota Prius, were stopped at a red light waiting for it to turn green at the beginning of the construction zone. Dannen failed to noticed that Roth and Shaffer were stopped, but as he was going at a slow speed, Dannen attempted to swerve around the F-150, but failed to do so. The semi rear-ended the Ford, and the force then moved the pickup into the rear of the Prius, causing minor damage to all three vehicles. Roth complained of some pain in his back and neck, but refused treatment. There were no other injuries. Dannen was cited for failure to maintain control.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 9: At 3:38 p.m., deputies served a federal warrant at the 100 block of Railroad Street in Parkersburg. Kevin Theodore Dann, 53, of Parkersburg, was arrested for a weapons offense.
Aug. 11: At 1:13 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 400 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. Four tires that were sitting out marked for sale were stolen.
Aug. 13: At 11 a.m., deputies were called to the 400 block of Sixth Street in Parkersburg. As a result, Joseph Dean Kellum, 25, of New Hartford, was arrested for gathering where controlled substances are present, and Devon Michael Lund, 20, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were released on promises to appear in court. Additionally, Janette Marie Shannon, 57, of Parkersburg, was taken into custody on a warrant for a parole violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond.
Aug. 14: At 5:41 p.m., deputies took a report of burglary in the 400 block of North Second Street in Greene. A subject broke into the railroad depot and broke a mailbox in the front of the building as well as the front door. The reporting party believed it was juveniles who were on a golf cart that he saw earlier in the day.
• At 10:23 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and West Superior streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Chandra Nanette Ereaux, 41, of Missoula, Montana, for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held pending an initial appearance.
Aug. 15: At 8:30 p.m., Aplington police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 13th Street and Parriott Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Brianna Ann Bly, 21, of Marshalltown, for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
• At 10:26 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Cerro Gordo County Jail in Mason City. Daniel Alexander Dozier, 34, of Mason City, was wanted on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held on a $3,000 cash-only bond in his name only as well as awaiting an appearance in court.