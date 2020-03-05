Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Clarksville: Trace Kromminga, Senior, College of Engineering

Denver: Connor Corday, Sophomore, College of Engineering; Jaden Forde, Sophomore, College of Engineering

Sumner: Alyssa Swehla, Senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Tripoli: Brady Brocka, Sophomore, College of Design

Waverly: Samuel Potter, Sophomore, College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jaymie Wasem, Sophomore, College of Human Sciences