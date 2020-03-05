AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Clarksville: Trace Kromminga, Senior, College of Engineering
Denver: Connor Corday, Sophomore, College of Engineering; Jaden Forde, Sophomore, College of Engineering
Sumner: Alyssa Swehla, Senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Tripoli: Brady Brocka, Sophomore, College of Design
Waverly: Samuel Potter, Sophomore, College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jaymie Wasem, Sophomore, College of Human Sciences