WATERLOO – Several students from the area earned degrees and honors from Allen College. The College awarded 101 degrees during its virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 8.
Allen College conferred 10 Associate of Science in Radiography degrees, 6 Diagnostic Medical Sonography degrees, 6 Medical Laboratory Science degrees, 49 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 29 Master of Science of Nursing degrees and 1 Doctor of Education degree.
Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College, and Dr. Robert Loch, Provost of Allen College, joined other members of the college community in congratulating the May 2020 graduates and wishing them well in their endeavors. The virtual ceremony was viewed live by approximately 200 people with whom we could celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our students as they achieved this milestone. President Seliger stated that the Class of 2020 is possibly one of the most critical group of graduates who have graduated from Allen College. The demand for healthcare workers has probably never been higher in the history of our country. The legacy of the Class of 2020 will be measured by the countless lives these graduates will serve for people who are in a time of healthcare needs.
The students earning degrees include the following:
Associate of Science in Radiography
Sierra Ackerson, Sumner
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hannah Bockhaus, Tripoli, Magna Cum Laude & Service
Keely Heller, Tripoli, Cum Laude
Jadyn Maiers, Clarksville, Cum Laude
Allison Ogden, Waverly, Summa Cum Laude
Stephanie Schmadeke, Clarksville, Cum Laude
Master of Science in Nursing
Tessa Kleiss, Fredericksburg
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Over 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.