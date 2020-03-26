FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its December 2019 graduates.The honorees included:
Janesville: Jessica Bloker
Tripoli: Jamie Bradley
Waverly: Ross Chettinger, Mitchel Siech and Elizabeth Figanbaum
Plainfield: Sierra Dirksen
Readlyn: Alicia Hesse and Jill Schwickerath
Denver: Mandy Westendorf
Allison: Ami Cordes
