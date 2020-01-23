Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.

  • ABBREVIATION KEY: AA=Associate of Arts, AAA=Associate of Applied Arts, AAS=Associate of Applied Science, AS=Associate of Science, CERT=Certificate, DIPL=Diploma, =Honors (3.5-3.74), =High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99), =Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)

Allison: Betsy Cordes, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; and Leah Decker, Liberal Arts, AA

  • Clarksville: Allison Cummings, Welding, CERT,
  • Nashua: Dallas Weiss, Liberal Arts, AA,
  • Plainfield: Shawndelle Adams, Practical Nursing, DIPL, ; and Levi Williamson, Liberal Arts, AA

Readlyn: Grady Meyer, Welding, CERT

Shell Rock: Brody Kramer, Liberal Arts, AA; and Baily Weidman, Computer Networking Technician, DIPL

Sumner: Elysa Hampton, Veterinary Assisting, DIPL; Amy Hartness, Practical Nursing, DIPL; and Sidney Larson, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS

  • Tripoli: Faith Bergmann, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Zachary Hereid, Liberal Arts, AA; Alexis Hinderaker, Practical Nursing, DIPL; and Megan Lahmann, Practical Nursing, DIPL,
  • Waverly

: Tiffany Skaggs, Early Childhood Education, DIPL, ; and Kaylie Yanda, Early Childhood Education, DIPL,