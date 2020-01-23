The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
- ABBREVIATION KEY: AA=Associate of Arts, AAA=Associate of Applied Arts, AAS=Associate of Applied Science, AS=Associate of Science, CERT=Certificate, DIPL=Diploma, =Honors (3.5-3.74), =High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99), =Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)
Allison: Betsy Cordes, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; and Leah Decker, Liberal Arts, AA
- Clarksville: Allison Cummings, Welding, CERT,
- Nashua: Dallas Weiss, Liberal Arts, AA,
- Plainfield: Shawndelle Adams, Practical Nursing, DIPL, ; and Levi Williamson, Liberal Arts, AA
Readlyn: Grady Meyer, Welding, CERT
Shell Rock: Brody Kramer, Liberal Arts, AA; and Baily Weidman, Computer Networking Technician, DIPL
Sumner: Elysa Hampton, Veterinary Assisting, DIPL; Amy Hartness, Practical Nursing, DIPL; and Sidney Larson, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS
- Tripoli: Faith Bergmann, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Zachary Hereid, Liberal Arts, AA; Alexis Hinderaker, Practical Nursing, DIPL; and Megan Lahmann, Practical Nursing, DIPL,
- Waverly