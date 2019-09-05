AMES — Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Paige Harberts, of Denver, who is studying Child, Adult, and Family Services, received the Kathryn Bell Seidel Scholarship.
Grace Hoins, of Waverly, who is studying Event Management, received the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Home Economics Scholarship and the Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship.
Megan Korte, of Janesville, who is studying Event Management, received the Marjorie McKinley Memorial Scholarship and the Stewart L. Burger Apparel\, Events and Hospitality Management Scholarship.
Jaymie Wasem, of Waverly, who is studying Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, received the Evelyn V. and Raymond H. Werner Scholarship.
Jared Yost, of Waverly, who is studying Culinary Food Science — Human Sciences, received the Carol Critzman Hansen Scholarship.
More than $1.3 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.
Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people’s lives. The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments: Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management; Food Science and Human Nutrition; Human Development and Family Studies; Kinesiology and Health.
Students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, well-being, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people’s lives.
The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments, including apparel, events, and hospitality management; food science and human nutrition; human development and family studies; and kinesiology and health. In partnership with Human Sciences Extension and Outreach, these units provide outreach to improve the daily lives of Iowans and others around the world.