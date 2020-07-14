Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hawkeye Community College

The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester graduates and their programs of study.

  • Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown. The following is a key to the abbreviations: AA, Associate of Arts; AAA, Associate of Applied Arts; AAS, Associate of Applied Science; AS, Associate of Science; CERT, Certificate; DIPL, Diploma; , Honors (3.5-3.74); , High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99); , Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)
  • Clarksville: Allison Cummings, Welding DIPL ; Jay Johnson, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology AAS ; Christopher Nelson, Liberal Arts AA; James Seehusen, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology AAS.
  • Denver: Antonio Graber, Industrial Automation Technology AAS; Jennifer Mobley, Liberal Arts AA ; Cohrt Oesterle, Liberal Arts AA; Carson Schneider, Digital Mass Media AAA .
  • Fairbank: Isaac Buzynski, Industrial Equipment Maintenance DIPL; Ronald Hutschenreuter, Industrial Equipment Maintenance DIPL; Heather Meinecke, Practical Nursing DIPL ; Samuel Nissen, Digital Mass Media AAA; Hunter Robinson, Police Science AAS.

Greene: Sheldon Leavens, Sustainable Construction & Design AAS; Bryce Trees, Electronics Installer CERT.

  • Janesville: Jack Berry, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology AAS, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist CERT and CNC Machining Technology DIPL; Jared Burks, Ag Power Technology AAS ; Julia Meister Liberal Arts AA .

Nashua: Keagan Betsinger, General Agriculture DIPL; Bryan Letzring, Web Programming & Development AAS; Henry Wiebbecke, Liberal Arts AA.

Plainfield: Nickolas Bucknell Ag Power Technology AAS.

  • Readlyn: Peyton Brown, Business Administration AA ; Grady Meyer, Welding DIPL ; Carley Schmit, Liberal Arts AA .
  • Shell Rock: Dalton Epley, Liberal Arts AA ; Alix Hall, Liberal Arts AA; Karlie Wosepka, Early Childhood Education AAS .
  • Sumner: Krayton Allen, Liberal Arts AA ; Jill Ohrt, Medical Assistant DIPL; Rebecca Paulus, Liberal Arts AA; Ian Schwake, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology AAS ; Carter Seitsinger, Liberal Arts AS and Liberal Arts AA ; Mitchell Tehel, Landscaping and Turf Management AAS ; Clayton Wedemeier, Industrial Equipment Maintenance DIPL.
  • Tripoli: Keean Anderson, Industrial Equipment Maintenance DIPL; Isabell Christensen, Liberal Arts AA ; Allison Katzenburger, Early Childhood Education DIPL ; Branden Kleppe, Automotive Technology AAS; Landen Kuhlmann Ag Power Technology AAS.
  • Waverly

: Hunter Bushman, Welding Technology/Welder AAS ; Claire Emerson, Practical Nursing DIPL; Levi Enright, Sustainable Construction & Design AAS ; Jazmine Gomez-Noel, Liberal Arts AA; Natalie Koepke, Animal Science AAS; Christopher Njus, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist CERT; Quade Ryan, Practical Nursing DIPL ; Natalie Settje, Liberal Arts AA; Tiffany Skaggs, Early Childhood Education AAS ; Tanner Steere, Electronics Engineering Technology AAS; Stefan Ten Hoeve, Digital Mass Media AAA ; Trisha Wiese, Practical Nursing DIPL; Valerie Wilkening, Liberal Arts AA; Brandon Zeien Business Administration AA .