INDIANOLA — Simpson College (simpson.edu) announced its graduating class for the students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester. The annual commencement ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 and is scheduled to take place Oct. 17, 2020, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend.
Local students graduating from Simpson College include:
Cassandra Bergman, of Sumner, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Biology
Paige Rader, of Sumner, graduated with bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Environmental Science
Caleb Striegel, of Nashua, graduated Magna Cum Laude with bachelor's degrees in Management and Sports Administration
