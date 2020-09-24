The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College dean’s list at the completion of the summer semester of the 2020– 21 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College dean’s list must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Local students on the list include the following:
Tripoli: Marissa Bradberry
Waverly: Taylor Smola
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Education degree. Over 600 students are enrolled at the College this fall. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.