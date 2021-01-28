AMES – More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale, while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students in the area on the list include the following:
Clarksville: Darian Jacobs, soph, Early Childhood Education; Emily Leerhoff, sr., Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Adam Ray Lovrien, sr., Genetics (AGLS); Ainsley Joy Lovrien, fr., Psychology; Jenny Reuling, sr., Dairy Science; Chloe Jane Ross, soph., Open Option (LAS); James L. Schellhorn, sr., Construction Engineering; Dawson Will Schmitt, jr., Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Denver: Connor Corday, soph., Construction Engineering; Bailey Caroline Dunkin, soph., Psychology; Natalie Rose Even, jr., Animal Ecology; Jaden Michael Forde, jr., Software Engineering; Katelyn Louise Fritz, sr., Elementary Education; Jenna M. Haase, sr., Kinesiology and Health; Kristina Marie Happel, sr., Event Management; Paige Lynette Harberts, jr., Child, Adult, and Family Services; Alexandrea K. Jennings, sr., Biology (AGLS); McCale Hollis Kolsrud, soph., Animal Science; Nicholas Krabbenhoft, sr., Computer Engineering; McKenna Joyce Pollock, sr., Elementary Education; Sarah E. Steege, jr., Kinesiology and Health
Fredericksburg: Georgia Kate Ackley, sr., Food Science (AGLS);
Janesville: Matthew William Alberts, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Keigan Michael Feldmann, sr., Architecture-Professional Degree; Megan K. Korte, sr., Event Management; Carlie Luann Miller, soph., Animal Science; Katelynn Laree Panning, sr., Animal Ecology
Nashua: Maddie Fonley, sr., Veterinary Medicine; Ashton Marie Lamborn, jr., Industrial Design; Drew Bernard Moine, jr., Management Information Systems; Jaymie Ann Wasem, jr., Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Plainfield: Trace Everett Kromminga, sr., Mechanical Engineering
Readlyn: Jacob Maxwell Joerger, jr., Agricultural Business; Samantha Lynn Rohlfsen, sr., Architecture-Professional Degree
Shell Rock: Macy Anne Janssen, sr., Agricultural Business; Jammi Lee Schunk, fr., Anthropology; Brooke Ann Willson, sr., Animal Ecology
Sumner: Justin Reid Dillon, sr., Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, sr., Animal Ecology; Katelin Elizabeth Pagel, sr., Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Alyssa Lee Swehla, sr., Agronomy
Tripoli: Brady James Brocka, jr., Industrial Design; Allison Jane Little, sr., Food Science (AGLS)
Waverly: Faith M. Abben, sr., Elementary Education; David Michael Debower, fr., Veterinary Medicine; Adam John Everhardt, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Ellie Marie Foelske, sr., Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Connor J. Havlovic, jr., Accounting; Bryson Albert Hervol, soph., Agriculture and Life Sciences Exploration; Grace Alice Hoins, sr., Event Management; Zachary S. Mohling, sr., Software Engineering; Amber E. Ogden, sr., Mechanical Engineering; Matthew Ian Parry, sr., Animal Ecology; Emily Elizabeth Perrott, sr., Biological Systems Engineering; Samantha Poppe, soph., General Preveterinary Medicine; Samuel John Potter, jr., Mechanical Engineering; Cade Ervin Pruhs, jr., Finance; Madeline Jane Rodenbeck, soph., Pre-Business; Ryan Joseph Sand, soph., Software Engineering; John Robert Stensland, sr., Community and Regional Planning; Carly Christine Strauser, jr., Agronomy; Luke Joseph Stromberg, jr., Actuarial Science; Dakota Tilleraas, sr., Veterinary Medicine