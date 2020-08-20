INDIANOLA – Simpson College announced 138 students made the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Students named to the president’s list achieved a 4.0 grade-point average.
Students in the coverage area who were named to the president’s list include:
Molly Fisher, of Nashua, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School.
Tanner Krueger, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Kelsey Poppe, of Ionia, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School.
Mason Spree, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Caleb Striegel, of Nashua, a graduate of Cal High School.
About Simpson College
Simpson College is a private, liberal arts college located in Iowa with campuses in Indianola, West Des Moines and online. Founded in 1860, the college has approximately 1,300 full-time undergraduate students and approximately 400 part-time students. Simpson offers more than 80 majors, minors and programs in addition to three graduate programs. Outside of the classroom, Simpson is a member of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, hosts eight Greek houses on campus and sponsors many extracurricular options for student involvement.