DUBUQUE – The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2020 academic dean’s list.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade- point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
Included on the list are the following:
Denver: Nicholas Mohlis
Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai and Samantha Tolnai
Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling
Tripoli: Olivia Miller
