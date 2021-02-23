Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DUBUQUE – The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2020 academic dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade- point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

Included on the list are the following:

Denver: Nicholas Mohlis

Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai and Samantha Tolnai

Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling

Tripoli: Olivia Miller

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.

Trending Food Videos