DUBUQUE — University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2020 Academic Dean’s List.

Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai

Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,200 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.