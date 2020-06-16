IOWA CITY — More than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list, and another 8,500 were on the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
The president’s list honorees include the following:
Abigail Buzynski, of Fairbank, Major: Radiation Sciences; College: Carver College of Medicine.
Kathryn Kuennen, of Denver, Major: Anthropology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Grace Malloy, of Waverly, Major: Asian Languages and Literature; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Abigail Sheridan. of Denver, Major: Open Major; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Randee Thuesen of Waverly, Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology; College: Carver College of Medicine.
Students on the dean’s list are:
Trey Angel of Waverly, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business.
Delaney Cornforth of Waverly, Major: Anthropology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Autumn Diesburg of Shell Rock, Major: Social Work; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Noah Dilly of Waverly, ,Major: Art; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Elizabeth Dix of Shell Rock, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business.
Carter Durscher of Waverly, Major: Pre-Business; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Chandler Goeke of Waverly, Major: Electrical Engineering; College: College of Engineering.
Ian Gonzalez of Waverly, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Benjamin Kayser of Waverly, Major: Sport and Recreation Management; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Maria Kuiper of Waverly, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Collin Poesch of Waverly, IA Major: Mechanical Engineering; College: College of Engineering.
Matthew Pursell of Waverly, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business.
Davis Rieckenberg of Waverly, Major: Biomedical Engineering; College: College of Engineering.
Kayla Tjebkes of Waverly, Major: Nursing Interest; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Kelsey Young of Waverly, Major: Management; College: Tippie College of Business.
Tori Beyer of Fredericksburg, Major: Criminology, Law and Justice; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Mercedes Bobst of Tripoli, Major: Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Whitney Bond of Nashua, Major: Bachelor of Applied Studies; College: University College.
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business.
Parker Forde of Denver, Major: Mechanical Engineering; College: College of Engineering.
Holly Haberman of Fairbank, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Jacob Hammitt of Fairbank, Major: Russian; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Maria Kayser of Fairbank, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Julia Klunenberg of Denver, Major: Nursing; College: College of Nursing.
Kelly Kuennen of Denver, Major: Open Major; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Collen Mahoney of Ionia, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Lila Meyer of Denver, Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology Interest; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Jordan Miller of Iowa City, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, Major: Health and Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Anna Sauerbrei of Fairbank, IA 50629-7702. [Major: Psychology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences)
Blane Schneider of Denver, Major: Mechanical Engineering; College: College of Engineering.
Macy Seehase of Sumner, Major: Biology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Madison Thurm of Denver, Major: Global Health Studies; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Bailee Wilts of Ionia, Major: Health and Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Caleb Winters of Ionia, Major: Cinema; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
• Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2020) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
• College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2020), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.