Several area students graduated from Allen College, part of 127 degrees awarded during its commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7.
Allen College conferred 16 Associate of Science in Radiography degrees, five Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees with majors in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, 17 Bachelor of Sciences degrees with majors in Medical Laboratory Science, 33 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 14 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees, 39 Master of Science of Nursing degrees, one Doctor of Education degree and two Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Once again, Allen College held two commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. One was held for the School of Health Sciences students and the other for the School of Nursing students. The speaker for both commencements was Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College. Dr. Seliger remarked that the graduates of 2021 will be joining many other graduates of Allen College who have gained the knowledge to improve the health of the community they serve.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Just under 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.
The area students earning degrees are the following:
Associate of Science in Radiography
Denver: Melique Jenkins, Magna Cum Laude, and Madison Pedersen
Waverly: Rachel Walvatne, Magna Cum Laude
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fairbank: Hope Lamphere, Magna Cum Laude
Shell Rock: Josie Meier, Cum Laude
Clarksville: Miranda Vance, Magna Cum Laude
Master of Science in Occupational Therapy
Denver: Derek Franzen and Kelsey Kirchoff
Master of Science in Nursing
Fredericksburg: Kayln Boge-Kleiss
Nashua: Kelli Haut
Waverly: Kathleen Holden