Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Several area students graduated from Allen College, part of 127 degrees awarded during its commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7.

Allen College conferred 16 Associate of Science in Radiography degrees, five Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees with majors in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, 17 Bachelor of Sciences degrees with majors in Medical Laboratory Science, 33 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 14 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees, 39 Master of Science of Nursing degrees, one Doctor of Education degree and two Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.

Once again, Allen College held two commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. One was held for the School of Health Sciences students and the other for the School of Nursing students. The speaker for both commencements was Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College. Dr. Seliger remarked that the graduates of 2021 will be joining many other graduates of Allen College who have gained the knowledge to improve the health of the community they serve.

Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Just under 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.

The area students earning degrees are the following:

Associate of Science in Radiography

Denver: Melique Jenkins, Magna Cum Laude, and Madison Pedersen

Waverly: Rachel Walvatne, Magna Cum Laude

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fairbank: Hope Lamphere, Magna Cum Laude

Shell Rock: Josie Meier, Cum Laude

Clarksville: Miranda Vance, Magna Cum Laude

Master of Science in Occupational Therapy

Denver: Derek Franzen and Kelsey Kirchoff

Master of Science in Nursing

Fredericksburg: Kayln Boge-Kleiss

Nashua: Kelli Haut

Waverly: Kathleen Holden

Allen College is a private multi-purpose college for nursing and other allied health professions located in Waterloo, Iowa. Allen College was established in 1989 and its development is traced back to the formation of the Allen Memorial Hospital Nurses Training School in 1925. Allen College offers academic programs in nursing and health sciences. Allen College offers Associate of Science in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Education and Doctor of Physical Therapy programs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos