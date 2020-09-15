Several students from Allen College received degrees during a commencement ceremony Aug. 14.
Allen College conferred four Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees, 38 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees and three Master of Science of Nursing degrees.
Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College, Dr. JoAn Headington, Chair of the Allen College Board of Trustees and Dr. Robert Loch, Provost of Allen College, joined other members of the college community, family and friends in congratulating the August 2020 graduates and wishing them well in their endeavors. President Seliger stated that the Class of 2020 is possibly one of the most critical group of graduates who have graduated from Allen College. The demand for healthcare workers has probably never been higher in the history of our country. The legacy of the Class of 2020 will be measured by the countless lives these graduates will serve for people who are in a time of healthcare needs.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Over 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring.
Among the students from the Waverly Newspapers area who earned their degrees include the following:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Waverly: Amanda Billman
Tripoli: Marissa Bradberry
Bachelor of Health Sciences
Waverly: Tristin Westendorf, Magna Cum Laude
Master of Science in Nursing
Nashua: Melissa Sudol