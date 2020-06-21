Most of the area schools took to the baseball and softball diamonds this week to begin the 2020 summer season following a three-month layoff due to the novel coronavirus.
Here are results from the first week of the season from teams in the Waverly Newspapers coverage area that were not previously published.
Monday, June 15
Denver baseball 8, Hudson 3
HUDSON — The Denver baseball team opened the season Monday with an 8-3 victory over Hudson at the Hudson Sports Complex.
Bryce Phelps led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 night with a double, a home run and two RBIs along with two runs scored. Layne Fober and Kaden Miller each added a pair of RBIs with each going 1-for-2, with Fober’s hit being a double. Miller also scored twice.
Braden Powers got the victory on the mound with five innings pitched, allowing an unearned run on two hits, three walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts. Cale Neuendorf added two innings in relief with two earned runs, two hits, a walk, a hit batter and a strikeout.
Hudson 7, Denver softball 6
HUDSON — Hudson scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to wrest a 7-6 victory over Denver in the teams’ softball opener at the Hudson sports complex.
The Cyclones built a 6-0 lead through the top of the fifth inning, with three runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth. However, the Pirates came back with two in the fifth before the winning rally in the seventh.
Jaden McMahon led Denver at the plate with a 3-for-3 night with two homers and three RBIs. Emily Herbst, Natalie Herberts and Sydney Eggena each had run-scoring knocks.
McMahon pitched for four innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four. However, Eggena shouldered the loss, allowing seven runs, four earned on two hits with two hit batters, three walks and a strikeout in two-plus innings.
Riceville 2, Janesville baseball 0
RICEVILLE — Riceville scored two runs in the sixth to defeat the Janesville baseball team, 2-0, in the teams’ season opener Monday at Riceville High School.
Janesville held to four hits on the night, with a double by Wiley Sherburne to go with two walks, and singles by Jared Hoodjer, Rogan Gergen and Kyle Graves.
Hoodjer had three innings to start on the mound with six strikeouts, two hits and three walks. Ben McGrath then allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with four walks and a strikeout in two innings. Sherburne had a strikeout in his only inning.
Riceville 4, Janesville softball 2
RICEVILLE — Riceville notched two runs in the fourth and sixth innings to overcome an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Janesville softball team, 4-2, in Monday’s opener at Riceville High School.
Pyper McCarville was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while Bailey Hoff was 1-for-4 with a run. In the circle, Hoff allowed four unearned runs on two hits with seven walks, a hit batter and two strikeouts in the loss.
Wapsie Valley baseball 6, Waterloo Columbus 1
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley baseball team scored two in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to defeat Waterloo Columbus, 6-1, in the season opener Monday at Wapsie Valley High School.
Blayde Bellis had a two-RBI double, while Ethan Oltrogge and Trevor Sauerbrei each had a run-scoring hit. Sauerbrei had five innings on the mound for the win with just one hit, one unearned run, four walks and eight strikeouts. Bellis gave up two hits in one inning with a walk, a hit batter and three K’s, while Tanner Blaylock faced one batter.
Waterloo Columbus 9, Wapsie Valley softball 7
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley softball team rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to take a 5-4 lead after six innings, but Waterloo Columbus answered with five runs in the top of the seventh and held off the Warriors’ last-ditch rally to take a 9-7 victory at Wapsie Valley High School.
Kaci Beesecker went 3-for-4 at the plate for Wapsie with three runs scored, while Ellie Neil, Sydney Matthias and Ally Parker each had RBI hits.
Neil threw for six innings, allowed six hits, six runs, one earned, four walks and three strikeouts in the loss. Beesecker allowed three hits, three runs, two earned, while facing three batters as a starter.
Tuesday, June 16
Osage 5, Denver softball 4
OSAGE — A seventh-inning rally by the Denver softball team came up just short at Osage on Tuesday night, falling in their second contest of the season, 5-4.
The Cyclones built a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two in the top of the second, before the Green Devils rallied with three in the bottom of the second frame. They then took a 5-3 lead with two in the fourth, before Denver added a run in the top of the seventh before falling one run shy on the 21st out.
Chardonnay Hubert went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Morgan Smith also had a double in her 2-for-3 night.
Jaden McMahon threw for three innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, a walk and two strikeouts. Sydney Eggena also threw for three innings, but gave up three hits, three runs, two earned, three walks, hit a batter and struck out three in the loss.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14, Janesville baseball 5
JANESVILLE — Hampton-Dumont-CAL scored in every inning, including a five-run fourth, to outpace Janesville, 14-5, in the Wildcats’ baseball home opener on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were able to bang out 10 hits on the night, including a 4-for-5 effort from Jared Hoodjer with four runs scored, two doubles and an RBI. Joey Carlson added three RBIs on a 3-for-5 performance with a double.
However, the Janesville pitchers were knocked around, allowing a combined 13 hits by three hurlers. Leo Dodd allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits with four walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts over three innings in the loss. Keegan Eastman followed with two innings, giving up five hits, six runs, one earned, three walks and three K’s. Kyler Krieger threw one inning, gave up one hit, two earned runs, two walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts. Hoodjer added an inning on the mound with three hits, two earned runs and one walk.
Janesville softball 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
JANESVILLE — The Janesville softball team scored a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to break open a close game and held off a late Hampton-Dumont-CAL rally to take an 8-5 victory in the Wildcats’ home opener Tuesday.
Pyper McCarville and Chloe McCarville each had two hits for the game, with Pyper scoring twice. Bailey Hoff scored three times, reaching on an error, a fielder’s choice and a walk in two at bats, and Kamryn Umthum also plated a run.
Hoff got the win in the circle, throwing a complete game with six hits, five runs, two earned, four walks and two strikeouts.
Wednesday, June 17
Wapsie Valley baseball 6, Denver baseball 2
FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley made six early runs hold up against Denver for a 6-2 victory at the Wapsie Valley High School baseball diamond.
The Warriors got four in the first and two in the second to take a 6-1 lead, after the Cyclones notched one in the top of the second. Denver added a single run in the top of the seventh.
Wapsie was led by Tanner Blaylock at the dish a 1-for-3 game with a double and four RBIs, while Kobe Risse added a 3-for-3 night with 2 RBIs. Meanwhile, Denver had a sacrifice fly from Bryce Phelps and an RBI hit from Luke Prendergast.
Blayde Bellis got the win on the mound for the Warriors. He struck out 11 Cyclones while also allowing five hits, two runs, two walks and one hit batter. Phelps took the loss, as he gave up six hits, six runs, four earned, with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings. Colton Reiter had three innings of mop-up duty, allowing only two hits.
Wapsie Valley softball 5, Dike-New Hartford 4
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley softball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 victory over Dike-New Hartford Wednesday at Wapsie Valley High School.
Brylee Bellis, Sydney Matthias and Courtney Schmitz each had two singles, while Ellie Neil had an RBI double. Sammi Kane, Lydia Imbrogno and Schmitz each drove in a run.
Neil threw for six innings, allowing two hits, two unearned runs, walked one and hit a batter while striking out one. Matthias gave up three hits and two runs, one earned, in the win.
Janesville baseball 16, Dunkerton 6 (6 innings)
JANESVILLE — Behind a seven-run third inning, the Janesville baseball team defeated Dunkerton, 16-6, in six innings Wednesday at Janesville High School.
Leo Dodd had a big night from the lead-off spot, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs along with four runs scored. He also had a walk and was hit once, being a home run shy of the cycle. Jared Hoodjer was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Wiley Sherburne added a two-run single.
Sherburne also pitched for four innings with six hits, six earned runs, eight walks, a hit batter and eight strikeouts. Payton Trees added two hits in two innings with five strikeouts.
Janesville softball 15, Dunkerton 3 (3 innings)
JANESVILLE — The Janesville softball team made short work of Dunkerton with an 11-run second inning to take a 15-3, three-inning victory, the Wildcats’ second of the season.
Pyper McCarville, Naomi Hovenga, Bailey Hoff and Kennedy Eastman all drove in two runs, while Chloe Kiene, Kamryn Umthum and Hope Hovenga each had an RBI. McCarville and Kiene each hit a double.
In the circle, Kali Pietz allowed just five hits in three innings with three runs, two earned, two walks and a strikeout.
Thursday, June 18
Nashua-Plainfield baseball 13, Janesville baseball 12
NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield baseball team plated eight runs in the first inning, but the Huskies needed a three-run bottom of the seventh in order to get past Janesville, 13-12, at the Nashua baseball field.
The Wildcats pulled to within 10-8 with three runs in the third and fifth innings and two in the sixth and then took the 12-10 lead with four in the top of the seventh before N-P made their winning rally.
The Huskies were led at the plate by Austin Bienemann with 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Michael Stille was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored, and Shane Hillesheim was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Sam Funderman had two RBIs as part of his 2-for-4 night.
Meanwhile, Peyton Trees was 3-for-4 for the Wildcats at the dish with a run scored. Jared Hoodjer was 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Shane Hilleshiem took the win in relief for N-P, allowing just one hit and two runs in one inning with a hit batter and a strikeout. Dawson Lamborn allowed five hits, six runs, two earned, two walks, hit four and had four strikeouts in four innings. Bo Harrington threw for two innings and gave up three hits, four runs, three earned, two walks, a hit batter and five K’s.
Joey Carlson allowed seven hits, 10 runs, seven earned, four walks and four strikeouts in five innings for the Wildcats. Tyler Hoodjer pitched for one inning, struck out one and walked one. Ben McGrath faced four batters, allowed two hits, three runs, two earned and three walks in the loss.
Denver baseball at Aplington-Parkersburg cancelled
PARKERSBURG — The baseball game between Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg was cancelled due to several Falcon players being exposed to COVID-19.
Wapsie Valley baseball at St. Ansgar postponed
ST. ANSGAR — The game between the Wapsie Valley and St. Ansgar baseball teams was postponed due to weather after two innings.
Friday, June 19
Waverly-Shell Rock baseball at Waukon postponed
WAUKON — The baseball doubleheader between Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukon was postponed due to rain. The games were made up on Monday.
Don Bosco 7, Janesville baseball 2
GILBERTVILLE — Don Bosco used three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to outpace the Janesville baseball team, 7-2, at Don Bosco High School.
No statistics were immediately available from Janesville via Varsity Bound.
Wapsie Valley baseball 13, Starmont 3 (5 innings)
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley baseball team scored in each of the five innings played to defeat Starmont, 13-3.
Blade Bellis scored three times on a 1-for-3 night with a triple, a walk and reaching on an error, and Ethan Oltrogge was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Sauerbrei also drove in four on a 2-for-4 night.
Brady Sauerbrei threw for one inning, allowed three runs without a hit, one run was earned, with four walks and a strikeout. Dallas Wittenburg followed with an inning, one hit, two walks and two strikeouts. Traeton Sauerbrei threw for three innings, allowed only one hit, two walks and struck out four.